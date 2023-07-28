Lars Nootbaar and his .476 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs and Hayden Wesneski on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 47 walks while hitting .268.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.6%).

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.7% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (50.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .237 AVG .293 .352 OBP .395 .331 SLG .469 5 XBH 16 3 HR 5 12 RBI 19 27/22 K/BB 41/25 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings