Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar and his .476 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs and Hayden Wesneski on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 47 walks while hitting .268.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 46 of 72 games this year (63.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (23.6%).
- He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 72), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3%.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (50.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.293
|.352
|OBP
|.395
|.331
|SLG
|.469
|5
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|19
|27/22
|K/BB
|41/25
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 109 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
