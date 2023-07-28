Friday's game at Busch Stadium has the Chicago Cubs (51-51) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (46-58) at 8:15 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.

The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (6-8), while the Cubs' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 22, or 43.1%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has a record of 18-22 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

St. Louis has scored 497 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

