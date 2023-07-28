Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on July 28 at 8:15 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, eight home runs and four walks while hitting .234.

Knizner has recorded a hit in 23 of 40 games this season (57.5%), including seven multi-hit games (17.5%).

He has homered in seven games this season (17.5%), leaving the park in 6% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.0% of his games this year, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 15 of 40 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .241 AVG .229 .254 OBP .260 .500 SLG .443 7 XBH 7 4 HR 4 14 RBI 9 16/1 K/BB 20/3 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings