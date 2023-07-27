The St. Louis Cardinals, including Willson Contreras (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Busch Stadium

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .248 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and 77th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 47 of 86 games this year (54.7%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (26.7%).

In 10.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 27 games this season (31.4%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .248 AVG .247 .331 OBP .353 .428 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 39/15 K/BB 41/20 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings