On Thursday, Tyler O'Neill (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .233.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this season (22 of 34), with multiple hits five times (14.7%).

He has homered in two of 34 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .239 AVG .229 .300 OBP .308 .370 SLG .329 4 XBH 5 1 HR 1 2 RBI 7 16/4 K/BB 25/8 0 SB 2

