The St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) host the Chicago Cubs (50-51) in NL Central action, at 7:45 PM ET on Thursday.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (6-5) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (10-3).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.33 ERA) vs Steele - CHC (10-3, 2.95 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Mikolas (6-5) for his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in five innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 4.33, a 3.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.311.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 22 starts this season.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Miles Mikolas vs. Cubs

The Cubs have scored 496 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB. They have 868 hits, 15th in baseball, with 115 home runs (17th in the league).

The Cubs have gone 15-for-42 with four doubles and six RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 96 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.95, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Steele enters the matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Steele will look to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 appearances this season.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.95), 15th in WHIP (1.109), and 34th in K/9 (8.3).

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

He will face a Cardinals offense that is hitting .258 as a unit (seventh in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .432 (seventh in the league) with 142 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

Steele has pitched 18 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs on 18 hits while striking out 20 against the Cardinals this season.

