On Thursday, July 27 at 7:45 PM ET, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) host Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (50-51) in the series opener at Busch Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.33 ERA) vs Justin Steele - CHC (10-3, 2.95 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 22, or 44%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 22-28 (winning 44% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals have a 1-2 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (40.4%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 17-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado - 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

