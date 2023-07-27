How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 27
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on Thursday, at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 27, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank sixth-best in MLB play with 142 total home runs.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.258).
- St. Louis has the No. 11 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.8 runs per game (494 total runs).
- The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game to rank 13th in the majors.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.463).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Miles Mikolas (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.33 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- Mikolas is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.
- Mikolas is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the hill.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/22/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Fulmer
|7/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-2
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Jameson Taillon
|7/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 10-6
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Ryne Nelson
|7/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-1
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Merrill Kelly
|7/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 11-7
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Zac Gallen
|7/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Justin Steele
|7/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|-
|7/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Jameson Taillon
|7/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Pablo Lopez
|8/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Joe Ryan
