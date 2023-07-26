Tyler O'Neill -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on July 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: ARID
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .225 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten a hit in 21 of 33 games this year (63.6%), with at least two hits on four occasions (12.1%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 33 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (33.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
.239 AVG .215
.300 OBP .301
.370 SLG .308
4 XBH 4
1 HR 1
2 RBI 7
16/4 K/BB 24/8
0 SB 2

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
  • The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gallen (11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 11th, 1.059 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualifying pitchers this season.
