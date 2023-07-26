Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Paul Goldschmidt (coming off going 1-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .844, fueled by an OBP of .372 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65 of 98 games this year, with multiple hits 36 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 98), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.7% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 47 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.288
|AVG
|.282
|.401
|OBP
|.346
|.497
|SLG
|.450
|19
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|26
|52/32
|K/BB
|43/21
|5
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (11-4 with a 3.18 ERA and 135 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.18), ninth in WHIP (1.059), and 24th in K/9 (9.3).
