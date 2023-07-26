You can wager on player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Nolan Arenado and other players on the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday at Chase Field.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 109 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 77 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.335/.521 so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 23 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 53 walks and 53 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a .285/.372/.472 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 24 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Gallen Stats

The Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (11-4) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 21 starts this season.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.18 ERA ranks 11th, 1.059 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jul. 20 7.0 5 3 3 5 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 15 5.0 6 3 3 5 3 vs. Pirates Jul. 7 7.0 4 1 1 5 0 at Angels Jul. 2 7.0 5 4 4 12 1 vs. Rays Jun. 27 6.0 5 4 4 4 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 20 doubles, five triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 57 RBI (99 total hits). He's also stolen 29 bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.553 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 1-for-1 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 18 doubles, seven triples, 17 home runs, 42 walks and 55 RBI (108 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .294/.372/.520 so far this year.

Marte has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with three doubles, three triples, two home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 23 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Jul. 21 3-for-5 2 2 4 11 0

