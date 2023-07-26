Jack Flaherty will start for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.

St. Louis ranks eighth in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

St. Louis has scored 483 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.51) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.458 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Flaherty (7-6) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Flaherty has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-1 Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright - 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins - Home Jack Flaherty Pablo Lopez

