The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, take on Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter is batting .185 with two doubles and three walks.

Motter has a base hit in five of 10 games played this year (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 .222 AVG .167 .300 OBP .250 .333 SLG .222 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 3/1 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

