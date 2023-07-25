On Tuesday, Paul Goldschmidt (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Diamondbacks.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 64 of 97 games this year (66.0%), including 36 multi-hit games (37.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has driven in a run in 32 games this year (33.0%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 48.5% of his games this season (47 of 97), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he has scored more than once.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .288 AVG .282 .401 OBP .344 .497 SLG .451 19 XBH 19 9 HR 8 27 RBI 26 52/32 K/BB 42/20 5 SB 3

