Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .237.
- DeJong has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 74 games this year, with more than one hit in 23.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- DeJong has driven in a run in 20 games this year (27.0%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 74 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|43
|.222
|AVG
|.247
|.292
|OBP
|.314
|.380
|SLG
|.455
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|34/9
|K/BB
|49/12
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to make his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th victory. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, June 24 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .210 to opposing batters.
