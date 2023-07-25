Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.375 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 109 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .527.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Arenado is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 72.2% of his 97 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 32 multi-hit games.
- In 20.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 43.3% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 41.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|50
|.326
|AVG
|.258
|.376
|OBP
|.304
|.545
|SLG
|.510
|20
|XBH
|23
|9
|HR
|13
|36
|RBI
|41
|33/15
|K/BB
|40/14
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.67 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (9-4) to the mound for his 17th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-4 with a 3.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, June 24, the righty threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.41 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to his opponents.
