Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Lars Nootbaar (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .263 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 44 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 45 of 70 games this year (64.3%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.9%).
- He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with more than one RBI five times (7.1%).
- He has scored in 35 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.237
|AVG
|.284
|.352
|OBP
|.380
|.331
|SLG
|.447
|5
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|17
|27/22
|K/BB
|41/22
|3
|SB
|4
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.67).
- The Diamondbacks rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (123 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (9-4) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 98 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, June 24, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.41, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .210 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.