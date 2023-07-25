Arizona Diamondbacks (54-47) will play the St. Louis Cardinals (45-56) at Chase Field on Tuesday, July 25 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 29 steals, Corbin Carroll will be looking to nab his 30th stolen base of the year.

The favored Diamondbacks have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. A 9-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-4, 3.41 ERA) vs Steven Matz - STL (1-7, 4.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Cardinals and Diamondbacks game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (+100), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nolan Arenado hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 28, or 62.2%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 27-13 (winning 67.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Diamondbacks did not win a game while favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Cardinals have won 13 of 29 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Cardinals had a record of 4-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Brendan Donovan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Dylan Carlson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 21st 3rd Win NL Central +2500 - 4th

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.