Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 137 home runs.

St. Louis ranks seventh in the majors with a .430 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .257 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored the 10th-most runs in baseball this season with 482.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .333.

The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.2) in the majors this season.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.52 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (1-7) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

None of Matz's 13 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Matz has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 3.9 innings per outing.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/20/2023 Cubs W 7-2 Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Miles Mikolas Michael Fulmer 7/23/2023 Cubs L 7-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Jameson Taillon 7/24/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-6 Away Adam Wainwright Ryne Nelson 7/25/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Steven Matz Merrill Kelly 7/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jack Flaherty Zac Gallen 7/27/2023 Cubs - Home Miles Mikolas Justin Steele 7/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/29/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright - 7/30/2023 Cubs - Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks

