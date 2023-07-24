Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul DeJong (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong is hitting .232 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 58.9% of his 73 games this season, DeJong has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (13 of 73), and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (27.4%), DeJong has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 73 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|42
|.222
|AVG
|.238
|.292
|OBP
|.303
|.380
|SLG
|.450
|7
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|20
|34/9
|K/BB
|49/11
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.61).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 21st of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.82), 52nd in WHIP (1.382), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
