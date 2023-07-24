Nolan Gorman -- with a slugging percentage of .605 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks while batting .243.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 108th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Gorman has picked up a hit in 53 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (20.2%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 37.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in seven contests.

In 40.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 46 .301 AVG .189 .377 OBP .275 .596 SLG .390 19 XBH 16 12 HR 8 41 RBI 21 51/18 K/BB 55/19 3 SB 3

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings