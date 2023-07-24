On Monday, Lars Nootbaar (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .261 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 41 walks.

Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 44 games this year (of 69 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (10.1%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

Nootbaar has driven home a run in 23 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.2% of his games.

In 49.3% of his games this season (34 of 69), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .237 AVG .281 .352 OBP .367 .331 SLG .446 5 XBH 15 3 HR 4 12 RBI 16 27/22 K/BB 41/19 3 SB 4

