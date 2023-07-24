Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .231 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Carlson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .238 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks.

Carlson has gotten a hit in 33 of 61 games this year (54.1%), including nine multi-hit games (14.8%).

He has hit a home run in 6.6% of his games in 2023 (four of 61), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 games this year (24.6%), Carlson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 22 of 61 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .238 AVG .238 .336 OBP .350 .376 SLG .345 8 XBH 4 3 HR 2 13 RBI 10 20/12 K/BB 25/11 2 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings