Monday's game features the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-46) and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-56) matching up at Chase Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 24.

The probable pitchers are Ryne Nelson (6-5) for the Diamondbacks and Adam Wainwright (3-4) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-1.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 5-3-2 in its last 10 contests.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have won in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

St. Louis has a mark of 4-9 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

St. Louis scores the 11th-most runs in baseball (472 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule