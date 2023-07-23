Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cubs.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .244 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 34 walks.
- Contreras has recorded a hit in 46 of 84 games this season (54.8%), including 22 multi-hit games (26.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 84), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 27 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (34.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.248
|AVG
|.240
|.331
|OBP
|.346
|.428
|SLG
|.429
|16
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|39/15
|K/BB
|40/19
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.05 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 6.05 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
