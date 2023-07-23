Paul DeJong -- hitting .282 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 23 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Paul DeJong At The Plate

DeJong is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

DeJong has gotten a hit in 43 of 72 games this season (59.7%), including 16 multi-hit games (22.2%).

Looking at the 72 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (18.1%), and in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 27.8% of his games this year, DeJong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 41 .222 AVG .243 .292 OBP .304 .380 SLG .459 7 XBH 16 5 HR 8 12 RBI 20 34/9 K/BB 49/10 1 SB 3

