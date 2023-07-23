Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .605 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Cubs Player Props
|Cardinals vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Cubs Odds
|Cardinals vs Cubs Prediction
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is hitting .243 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 109th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Gorman has recorded a hit in 53 of 89 games this season (59.6%), including 17 multi-hit games (19.1%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 18 of them (20.2%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.1%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (40.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|46
|.301
|AVG
|.189
|.377
|OBP
|.275
|.596
|SLG
|.390
|19
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|8
|41
|RBI
|21
|51/18
|K/BB
|55/19
|3
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (3-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He has a 6.05 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.05, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.