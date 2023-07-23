You can see player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Nico Hoerner and other players on the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs prior to their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals' Jordan Montgomery (6-7) will make his 20th start of the season.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Montgomery has made 16 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 10th, 1.229 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 36th.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Jul. 18 6.0 6 1 1 5 2 at White Sox Jul. 7 4.1 3 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 2 6.2 2 1 0 6 3 vs. Astros Jun. 27 6.2 6 2 1 6 1 at Nationals Jun. 20 7.0 4 1 1 6 1

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 105 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .286/.336/.520 slash line on the season.

Arenado has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 14 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 107 hits with 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .283/.371/.466 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 105 hits with 16 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .276/.330/.386 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3-for-4 3 0 0 4 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 22 walks and 41 RBI (81 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He's slashed .319/.371/.539 on the year.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .436 with two doubles, four home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 2-for-5 0 0 4 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

