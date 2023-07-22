Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Fulmer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Michael Fulmer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .256 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 64.2% of his games this year (43 of 67), with multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (9.0%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%).
- In 33 of 67 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.237
|AVG
|.273
|.352
|OBP
|.360
|.331
|SLG
|.417
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|27/22
|K/BB
|40/18
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fulmer will start for the Cubs, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his last outing this season, one of 43 appearances so far.
- He has a 4.43 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .227 against him over his 43 appearances this season.
