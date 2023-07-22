Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (44-54) will visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (46-51) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, July 22, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (-105). The total for the contest has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (6-5, 4.14 ERA) vs Michael Fulmer - CHC (1-5, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Cardinals and Cubs matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cardinals (-115), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cardinals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 48 games this season and won 22 (45.8%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 22-26 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (45.8% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals won all of the four games they played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (37.8%) in those games.

The Cubs have a mark of 15-23 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +850 - 3rd

Think the Cardinals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for St. Louis and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.