Denmark vs. China: Women’s World Cup Group D Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 22
In the first round of Group D matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 22 at 8:00 AM ET, Denmark will face China.
China is +466 to win and take all three points, while Denmark is -177 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +298. This match has an over/under of 2.5 goals.
Denmark vs. China Game Info
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Location: Perth, Australia
- Venue: HBF Park
- TV Channel: FOX US
- Total: 2.5
- Denmark Moneyline: -177
- China Moneyline: +466
Denmark Last World Cup Performance
Denmark did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup.
China Last World Cup Performance
After making it to the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup in France, China was taken down by Italy 2-0. Li Ying's one goal topped her club (and ranked 29th overall in the World Cup).
Denmark vs. China Recent Performance
- In 2022, Denmark was 2-0-7 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of -12. This year its record against fellow World Cup squads is 3-0-2 (+1 goal differential).
- In its last match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participant (on July 5), Denmark ended up with a 2-0 loss to Spain.
- In 2022, China was 3-2-0 versus teams that qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 0-2-2 (-6 goal differential).
- In its most recent game against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team (on April 11), China ended up with a 3-0 loss to Spain.
Denmark Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Lene Christensen
|23
|1
|Rosenborg BK Kvinner (Norway)
|Josefine Hasbo
|21
|2
|Harvard University (United States)
|Stine Ballisager Pedersen
|29
|3
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Rikke Sevecke
|27
|4
|-
|Simone Boye Sorensen
|31
|5
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Karen Holmgaard
|24
|6
|Everton FC (England)
|Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen
|34
|7
|Reading FC Women (England)
|Emma Snerle
|22
|8
|West Ham United FC Women (England)
|Amalie Vangsgaard
|26
|9
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Pernille Harder
|30
|10
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|Katrine Veje
|32
|11
|Everton FC (England)
|Kathrine Kuhl
|20
|12
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Sofie Junge Pedersen
|31
|13
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Nicoline Sorensen
|25
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Frederikke Thogersen
|27
|15
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Kathrine Larsen
|30
|16
|Broendby IF (Denmark)
|Rikke Madsen
|25
|17
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Luna Gewitz
|29
|18
|-
|Janni Thomsen
|23
|19
|Valerenga Oslo Damer (Norway)
|Signe Bruun
|25
|20
|-
|Mille Gejl Jensen
|23
|21
|North Carolina Courage (United States)
|Maja Bay Ostergaard
|25
|22
|FC Thy - Thistedq (Denmark)
|Sofie Svava
|22
|23
|Real Madrid (Spain)
China Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zhu Yu
|25
|1
|-
|Mengwen Li
|28
|2
|-
|Jiaxing Dou
|23
|3
|-
|LinLin Wang
|22
|4
|-
|Wu Haiyan
|30
|5
|-
|Xin Zhang
|31
|6
|-
|Wang Shuang
|28
|7
|-
|Yao Wei
|25
|8
|-
|Mengyu Shen
|21
|9
|-
|Zhang Rui
|34
|10
|-
|Wang Shanshan
|33
|11
|-
|Xu Huan
|24
|12
|-
|Lina Yang
|29
|13
|-
|Lou Jiahui
|32
|14
|-
|Qiaozhu Chen
|23
|15
|-
|Lingwei Yao
|27
|16
|-
|Wu Cheng Shu
|26
|17
|-
|Jiali Tang
|28
|18
|-
|Linyan Zhang
|22
|19
|-
|Yuyi Xiao
|27
|20
|-
|Gu Yasha
|32
|21
|-
|Hongyan Pan
|18
|22
|-
|Chen Gao
|31
|23
|-
