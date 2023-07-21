Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .711 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on July 21 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 103 hits, which ranks first among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .287 with 42 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Arenado will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last outings.

Arenado has had a hit in 66 of 93 games this season (71.0%), including multiple hits 31 times (33.3%).

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (20.4%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Arenado has an RBI in 40 of 93 games this year, with multiple RBI in 20 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .326 AVG .249 .376 OBP .296 .545 SLG .508 20 XBH 22 9 HR 12 36 RBI 38 33/15 K/BB 39/13 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings