Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Justin Steele) at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 12 doubles, six home runs and 40 walks while batting .258.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (43 of 66), with multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Nootbaar has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 33 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .237 AVG .277 .352 OBP .365 .331 SLG .423 5 XBH 13 3 HR 3 12 RBI 15 27/22 K/BB 39/18 3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings