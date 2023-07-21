The St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) aim to extend their six-game winning streak when they square off against the Chicago Cubs (45-51) on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs will call on Justin Steele (9-3) against the Cardinals and Jack Flaherty (7-5).

Cardinals vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (9-3, 2.96 ERA) vs Flaherty - STL (7-5, 4.29 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jack Flaherty

Flaherty (7-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .271 against him.

Flaherty is trying to earn his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Flaherty is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Jack Flaherty vs. Cubs

He will match up with a Cubs squad that is batting .250 as a unit (16th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .403 (17th in the league) with 106 total home runs (20th in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Flaherty has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (9-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with a 2.96 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .240.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Steele has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8).

Justin Steele vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB with 461 runs scored this season. They have a .257 batting average this campaign with 133 home runs (seventh in the league).

The Cardinals have gone 12-for-46 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.

