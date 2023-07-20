On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.818 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .238 with 20 doubles, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

In 43 of 81 games this year (53.1%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.9%).

In 11.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has had an RBI in 25 games this year (30.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 of 81 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .248 AVG .228 .331 OBP .331 .428 SLG .414 16 XBH 15 5 HR 6 19 RBI 18 39/15 K/BB 38/17 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings