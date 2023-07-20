Cardinals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 20
Thursday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (45-50) taking on the St. Louis Cardinals (43-53) at 8:05 PM ET (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-3 victory for the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup.
The Cubs will look to Marcus Stroman (10-6) against the Cardinals and Steven Matz (0-7).
Cardinals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-2.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Cardinals' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (44.7%) in those contests.
- St. Louis has a mark of 12-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (454 total), St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Steven Matz vs Jake Irvin
|July 16
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Josiah Gray
|July 17
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 18
|Marlins
|W 5-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Edward Cabrera
|July 19
|Marlins
|W 6-4
|Dakota Hudson vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Steven Matz vs Marcus Stroman
|July 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Justin Steele
|July 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Drew Smyly
|July 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Jameson Taillon
|July 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kyle Nelson
|July 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Steven Matz vs Zac Gallen
