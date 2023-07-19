Cardinals vs. Marlins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jorge Soler and Brendan Donovan will take the field when the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.
The Marlins are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Cardinals (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).
Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Cardinals and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals are 22-26 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 45.8% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 22-26 (45.8%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 53.5%.
- St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 47 times this season for a 47-43-2 record against the over/under.
- The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|21-26
|21-27
|20-16
|22-36
|32-39
|10-13
