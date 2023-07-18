Lars Nootbaar -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Edward Cabrera on the hill, on July 18 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins Starter: Edward Cabrera

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .262 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 37 walks.

Nootbaar will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer in his last games.

In 65.1% of his games this season (41 of 63), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (23.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 9.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has had at least one RBI in 34.9% of his games this season (22 of 63), with more than one RBI five times (7.9%).

In 47.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.5%).

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .243 AVG .278 .353 OBP .364 .342 SLG .429 5 XBH 13 3 HR 3 12 RBI 15 23/20 K/BB 37/17 2 SB 3

Marlins Pitching Rankings