Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After hitting .293 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins (who will start Jesus Luzardo) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 37 walks.
- Nootbaar will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 64.5% of his 62 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 62), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (35.5%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.1%) he had more than one.
- In 30 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.243
|AVG
|.278
|.357
|OBP
|.364
|.346
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|15
|22/20
|K/BB
|37/17
|2
|SB
|3
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 104 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Luzardo (8-5) takes the mound for the Marlins in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
