Dylan Carlson -- .174 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .237.

In 55.4% of his 56 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in four games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 23.2% of his games this year, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 20 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .239 AVG .234 .333 OBP .355 .380 SLG .351 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 8 18/10 K/BB 22/11 2 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings