Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Marlins - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Dylan Carlson -- .174 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the mound, on July 17 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Nationals.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .237.
- In 55.4% of his 56 games this season, Carlson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (7.1%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.2% of his games this year, Carlson has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 56 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.239
|AVG
|.234
|.333
|OBP
|.355
|.380
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/10
|K/BB
|22/11
|2
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Marlins' 4.11 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (104 total, 1.1 per game).
- Luzardo (8-5 with a 3.29 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 109 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday, July 9 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.134), and ninth in K/9 (10.6).
