How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Marlins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins square off against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday, at 7:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cardinals Player Props
|Marlins vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cardinals Odds
|Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.
- St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 437 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.457 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (5-5) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Mikolas has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Touki Toussaint
|7/9/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Lucas Giolito
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-5
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Trevor Williams
|7/15/2023
|Nationals
|W 9-6
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Jake Irvin
|7/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Josiah Gray
|7/17/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/18/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|-
|7/19/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Marcus Stroman
|7/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Justin Steele
|7/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.