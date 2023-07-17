Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins square off against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday, at 7:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB with a .256 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 437 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.52 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.457 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Miles Mikolas (5-5) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals without allowing a hit.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Mikolas has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Touki Toussaint 7/9/2023 White Sox W 4-3 Away Steven Matz Lucas Giolito 7/15/2023 Nationals L 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 7/15/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Home Steven Matz Jake Irvin 7/16/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 7/17/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Jesús Luzardo 7/18/2023 Marlins - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/19/2023 Marlins - Home Miles Mikolas Sandy Alcantara 7/20/2023 Cubs - Away Steven Matz Marcus Stroman 7/21/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Justin Steele 7/22/2023 Cubs - Away - -

