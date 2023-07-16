The finals at the ATP Challenger San Benedetto Del Tronto, Italy Men Singles 2023 is slated for Sunday, with Benoit Paire, the No. 147-ranked player, and Richard Gasquet, the No. 51-ranked player, competing for the championship.

You can watch ABC to see Gasquet try to take down Paire.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Richard Gasquet vs. Benoit Paire Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Gasquet vs. Paire Matchup Info

Gasquet is looking to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 150-ranked Flavio Cobolli in Friday's quarterfinals.

Gasquet was eliminated by Corentin Moutet (3-6, 5-7, 5-7) on July 3 in the round of 128 of his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon.

Paire eliminated Luciano Darderi 6-4, 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

On June 26, Paire was defeated by No. 230-ranked Oscar Otte, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon.

When these two players have matched up, Gasquet has racked up two wins, while Paire has zero. In their last match on February 26, 2020, Gasquet took care of business with a 6-4, 6-4 victory.

Gasquet has taken four sets versus Paire, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Paire has claimed zero sets.

Gasquet and Paire have gone head to head in 43 games, and it's been Gasquet who has emerged victorious, winning 25 of them. Paire has won 18 games.

Gasquet vs. Paire Odds and Probabilities

Richard Gasquet Benoit Paire -165 Odds to Win Match +120 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 53.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.