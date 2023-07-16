On Sunday, Lukas Neumayer (No. 269 in the world) faces Sebastian Ofner (No. 72) in the final of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

With -500 odds, Ofner is the favorite against Neumayer in this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +300.

Lukas Neumayer vs. Sebastian Ofner Match Information

Tournament: The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023

The ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023 Round: Finals

Finals Date: Sunday, July 16

Sunday, July 16 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Salzburg Tennis Club

Salzburg Tennis Club Location: Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Lukas Neumayer vs. Sebastian Ofner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sebastian Ofner has an 83.3% chance to win.

Lukas Neumayer Sebastian Ofner +300 Odds to Win Match -500 25.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Lukas Neumayer vs. Sebastian Ofner Trends and Insights

In the semifinals on Saturday, Neumayer beat Blaz Rola 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Ofner is coming off a 6-0, 6-2 victory over No. 111-ranked Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the semifinals on Saturday.

Neumayer has played two matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Neumayer has played one match over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match (26.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 42.3% of games.

In the past 12 months, Ofner has played 22 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 26.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

In 16 matches on clay surfaces in the past 12 months, Ofner has averaged 27.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 53.2% of the games.

Neumayer and Ofner have not matched up against each other since 2015.

