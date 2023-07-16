Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Dylan Carlson (.167 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .237 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 31 of 55 games this season (56.4%) Carlson has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.7%).
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (7.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Carlson has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 20 of 55 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.239
|AVG
|.234
|.327
|OBP
|.355
|.380
|SLG
|.351
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/9
|K/BB
|22/11
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gray (6-7) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 19th start of the season. He has a 3.41 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.41 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.435 WHIP ranks 57th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
