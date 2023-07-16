Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Nationals on July 16, 2023
Player prop betting options for Nolan Arenado, Lane Thomas and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals matchup at Busch Stadium on Sunday, starting at 2:15 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cardinals vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Jack Flaherty Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Flaherty Stats
- Jack Flaherty (6-5) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 18th start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Flaherty has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.
Flaherty Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 6
|6.2
|9
|0
|0
|5
|2
|vs. Yankees
|Jul. 1
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Nationals
|Jun. 19
|6.1
|10
|6
|6
|5
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 13
|4.1
|10
|6
|6
|3
|3
|at Rangers
|Jun. 7
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|8
|5
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jack Flaherty's player props with BetMGM.
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 27 walks and 64 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .283/.332/.522 on the season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 47 RBI (99 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .283/.368/.471 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Jul. 7
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .300/.346/.493 on the year.
- Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.