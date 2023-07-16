When the St. Louis Cardinals (39-53) and Washington Nationals (37-55) meet at Busch Stadium on Sunday, July 16, Jack Flaherty will get the ball for the Cardinals, while the Nationals will send Josiah Gray to the hill. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET.

The Nationals have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-190). The total for the game is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Flaherty - STL (6-5, 4.27 ERA) vs Gray - WSH (6-7, 3.41 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 46 times this season and won 20, or 43.5%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 4-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Nationals have been victorious in 33, or 39.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a win-loss record of 17-17 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+110) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Brendan Donovan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +2000 - 4th

