Andrew Knizner is available when the St. Louis Cardinals take on Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 4 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-2.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner is hitting .227 with six doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Knizner is batting .353 during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Knizner has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (14.3%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Knizner has had an RBI in 10 games this season (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 11.4%.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .220 AVG .233 .235 OBP .270 .400 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 5 16/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

