Tommy Paul meets Ethan Quinn to open play in the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island (in the round of 16). In his most recent tournament (the Wimbledon), he was eliminated by Jiri Lehecka in the round of 32. Paul's odds are the best in the field at +300 to win this tournament at International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Paul at the 2023 Hall of Fame Open

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: July 15-23

July 15-23 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Paul's Next Match

Paul will meet Quinn in the round of 16 of the Hall of Fame Open on Wednesday, July 19 at 12:20 PM ET.

Paul Stats

Paul is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Wimbledon, at the hands of No. 37-ranked Lehecka, 2-6, 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Paul is 39-24 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.

Paul is 8-4 on grass over the past 12 months.

In his 63 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Paul has averaged 26.6 games.

In his 12 matches on a grass surface over the past year, Paul has averaged 28.7 games.

Paul, over the past 12 months, has won 80.2% of his service games and 25.7% of his return games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Paul has been victorious in 81.8% of his service games and 25.0% of his return games.

