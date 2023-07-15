The Genesis Scottish Open is underway, and Max Homa is currently in seventh place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Max Homa Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Homa has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Homa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Homa has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Homa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 19 -8 277 2 19 5 8 $11.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

In Homa's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 27th.

Homa has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,237 yards, 223 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The Renaissance Club has had an average tournament score of +2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Homa has played in the past year (7,357 yards) is 120 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,237).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the +2 average at this course.

Homa's Last Time Out

Homa was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 47th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Homa was better than 74% of the field (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Homa shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Homa did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Homa's six birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

In that last competition, Homa's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Homa finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Homa finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Homa Odds to Win: +1400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Homa's performance prior to the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.