Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Nationals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Washington Nationals and Trevor Williams, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the White Sox.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has 94 hits, which is tops among St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .283 with 38 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 26th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.
- Arenado has gotten at least one hit in 70.9% of his games this season (61 of 86), with at least two hits 27 times (31.4%).
- He has homered in 19.8% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.1%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|45
|.321
|AVG
|.250
|.371
|OBP
|.299
|.526
|SLG
|.511
|17
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|12
|26
|RBI
|36
|29/13
|K/BB
|37/13
|1
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals' 4.77 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 31-year-old's 4.45 ERA ranks 49th, 1.440 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6.7 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
